The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested two more suspects for their involvement in the disturbances at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

This brings to three the number of persons so far arrested.

One of the suspects, Francis Tutu Atuahene, is a level-200 student at the university and was captured in a video holding an offensive weapon, among others, during the riot.

The second suspect, Daniel Osei Bonsu is a former student of the university who completed in the year 2020.

He was also captured with others destroying property on the university campus.

The two were put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on 8th September 2022.

Police say investigations are still ongoing to get all the other perpetrators arrested.

The disturbances, which started around 5 pm on Thursday, led to some school and private properties, particularly in front of the unity hall, being vandalized.

The clash at KNUST comes as hall rivalries have received scrutiny in the wake of theviolence at Mensah Sarbah Hall.

