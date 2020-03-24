1 hour ago

Experienced Aduana Stars midfielder, Elvis Opoku has expressed his readiness to make a switch to struggling Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC ahead of the resumption of the season.

According to the 26-year-old, management of the Dormaa based club have informed him of Legon Cities interest and a possible move to the country's capital.

Speaking to Kumasi based Otec FM in an interview, Opoku, who has been Out-of-favour at Aduana Stars says he has no problem if his club want to release him.

"I still have a contract with Aduana Stars but I have no problem if they are ready to release me to any club," the midfielder said.

"I've been told by Aduana Stars management for a possible move to Legon Cities and am ready to join them if they agree to my terms,"he added.

Elvis Opoku also conformed that he doing his background checks to ascertain whether or not Legon Cities FC is the best for him.

"Am doing my background checks if the team is good for me or not because as a player you need to do some checks before moving to a team" he concluded.