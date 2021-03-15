1 hour ago

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly Hall will host the first-ever GFA/SWAG capacity building programme on Tuesday, March 17, 2021.

The one-day programme is to educate the sports media on the Association’s way of work. President of the GFA, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah will deliver the keynote address.

General Secretary Prosper Harisson Addo (Esq.), will be one of the main speakers at the programme. He will touch on Governance at the GFA, the GFA new Structure, Vision, Mission, Statutes, relationship with FIFA, CAF etc, Compliance and Integrity and governance principles and audits.

Head of the national teams department Alex Asante will also take participants through activities of the various National Teams, camping, organizing International friendly matches and competitive matches.

Other topics include, technology, IT and Communications, competition management, the GFA -FIFA Connect, Transfer Matching System and the Competitions Management System (CMS). Marketing Manager of Stanbic Bank, Mawuko Afadzinu will speak on the role of the media in building brands.

"It a policy of the GFA to bring along every stakeholder, such as SWAG, along on its new way of working in its quest for greater transparency and information flow," said the General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. after meeting with SWAG on the progress of the organization of the programme.

The GFA will broadcast the programme live across its new media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter for more people to benefit from the programme.

The Northern sector will take place in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.