2 hours ago

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that the government payroll no longer has ghost names on it.

Explaining the reason for this, he said this is because of the integration of the Ghana Card into the Ghanaian digital system.

In an audio clip shared on X by GHOne TV, the flagbearer, who is also the country's sitting vice president, is heard confidently saying that the non-existence of ghost workers on the government payroll is due to the introduction of the Ghana Card.

“So now, we can confidently say that because of the use of the Ghana Card, we don’t have ghost workers on government payroll anymore,” he stated.

It is unclear where he made the statement but it is worth mentioning that the Ghana Card has become the number identification card in the country.

The Electoral Commission has also indicated that it will soon re-lay a bill in Ghana’s parliament to make the use of the Ghana Card as the sole document of citizenship identification for registering new voters.

