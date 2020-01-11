1 hour ago

Legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Amandzeba Nat Brew has made his first public appearance after his nasty accident recently.

He was captured earlier in the day at a press conference he organized to talk about preparations in place to celebrate 20 years of his popular song “Wogbe Jake”.

One key thing that also caught the attention of the cameras of zionfelix.net was his all grown beautiful daughter. The young lady we gather is called Ohemaa Brew, who turned twenty-five (25) years not long ago.

We were also gathering she will be playing an important role in the upcoming celebration, the reason her father decided to bring her to the press conference.

Check out a video of Amandzeba’s daughter below.