2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak skipper, Yaw Amankwah Mireku has accused some coaches in the Ghana Premier League for recruiting unfit players to feature in the league.

According to him, there are several players in the league who fall short of the standard.

“There are a lot of players who are not fit and not up to the standard to play in the league but for the influence of their managers," Amankwah Mireku told Oman FM in Accra.

“Managers of these unfit players always influence coaches with fat envelops and you notice that even though they are not up to the standard you find them playing in the premier league.

“These are the players i called envelope players. They just don’t meet the standards to be in the league but are able to breakthrough.

“These are the reasons why I will not leave out the coaches when it comes to discussing the standards of football in Ghana,” he added.

Amankwah Mireku noted that each category of the league has its own standards hence the continuous reduction in the standards of play in the league.

Amankwah was a member of both the 2000/2001 CAF Champions League Squad as well as the 2005 Confederations Cup Competition.