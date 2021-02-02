3 hours ago

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South District, Clement Opoku Gyamfi has commissioned a six (6) unit classroom block, computer lab and 6 seater water closet toilet at Abiram D/A Primary School in the Amansie south district.

According to him, the commissioning will help reduce the congestion in the schools and also help the students practice social distancing in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at the ceremony, Clement Opoku Gyamfi who is affectionately known as C.I.D said - “the major priority of the NPP’s government is to make education accessible to all manner of persons in the country.

“Education is the bedrock of every nation hence the need to focus more on the education of our children in order to secure a bright future for the nation.”

He, however, urged the community to maintain the facilities well.

The short ceremony was graced by the chief of Manso Abiram - Nana Fiako Ababio, the Ashanti Regional Stool Lands officer, Mr Ebenezer Arthur, Deputy Reg. Stool Lands Officer, Madam Georgina Rockson and the Assembly Member for Abiram Electoral Area, Hon Sylvester Amo.