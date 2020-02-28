1 hour ago

Six contestants have filed their nominations to compete with the incumbent MP, Professor Joseph Albert Quarm in the upcoming primaries at Amansie West in the Ashanti Region.

They include; Madam Grace Addo, former MP, George Obeng Takyi who is the current Constituency Organiser, Owusu Mensah and James Addai Agyapong

But Emmanuel Oppong Boakye Yiadom says his youthfulness puts him above other aspirants, making him more capable of improving the lives of the people in his constituency.

“I will ensure that the youths will get access to jobs. I believe that is the only way we can put smiles on their faces,” he said.

Mr Yiadom says the people are desperate because of the lack of economic activity adding that many energetic youths have joined criminals groups which has long term effects on the communities.

The 33-year-old says sustainable jobs and positioning members at favourable levels would be one of his priorities to breach the gap between the rich and the poor in the constituency.

On education, he intends to reduce the rate of children involved in activities that threaten their future development.

He says he is ready to support parents whose children were formerly engaged in illegal mining, so the children do not go back to the illegal act.

Touching on the nature of roads within the constituency, Mr Yiadom blamed successive governments for neglecting the area, promising to change the narrative.

“I will ensure that about 70% of roads in the district will be constructed,” he said.

He also blamed successive members of parliament for not championing the course of the people to provide an enabling living environment for the constituents.

Mr Yiadom is sure of turning the tables around when given the nod in the upcoming primaries.

Meanwhile, the constituency secretary has urged contestants to desist from political insults as the campaign towards the primaries intensifies. Source: myjoyonline.com