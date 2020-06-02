2 hours ago

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has hailed Cameroonian great Samuel Eto'o as a life saver who helped him secure a move to Turkish side Antalyaspor.

According to the right back, Samuel Eto'o saved his stalling career in 2016 when he recommended him to Antalyaspor.

Samuel Inkoom was never the same player after he switched from FC Basel to Ukrainian side FC Dinipro.

From Dinipro he went on a globetrotting across the world as he played for teams in US, Greece, France,Portugal.

In 2015, Samuel Inkoom signed a three year contract with Portuguese side Boavista but barely lasted a year before his three year contract was ripped apart playing just eight games.

He says Eto'o called him to join him in Turkey and it came at the right time as he played only 15 matches before he hopped to his next destination in Bulgaria.

''He's such an amazing guy. I was in Boavista, Portugal at that time and I received a call from [Eto'o] and he said 'hey listen, I want you in my team'. I said if you are there and Eto'o calls you that he needs you then you need to know that you have something that is amazing,'' Inkoom told Joy Sports.

''He [Eto'o] spoke to the Antalyaspor and they talked about the personal terms, the transfer fee and everything. At the end of the day, it was a great feeling to play with him. He is a living legend and I was so happy to play with him.'' he added.