Ambassador Alhaji Salamu, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the award-winning company Afro Arab Group of Companies has been voted as the 2022 Young CEO of the Year in the male category and also ranked among the Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana.

The renowned business magnate was nominated among notable personalities like Dancehall and reggae artist Livingstone Etse Satekla known as Stonebwoy (Musician), Desmond Blackmore also known as D Black (Musician), Abdul Hayye Yartey (bankroller of Cheetah FC), Sammi Awuku( National Lottery Authority among others.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu in his remarks expressed his profound gratitude to the organisers of the awards and also dedicated the award to all the 50 young CEOs who were nominated.

"Honestly I was not expecting to win this esteemed award but Alhamdulillah, we thank Allah for making it possible. Let me use this medium to say a big thank you to the organisers of the awards, the people who nominated me and all those who voted for me as well".

He noted that awards like this always encourage him to do more for the youth so that they can also achieve their dreams of becoming businessmen, entrepreneurs and many others.

"Recognitions like this always encourage me to do more for the youth to achieve their dreams. Last but not least I want to dedicate this award to all the Young CEOs nominated for the awards. We are all winners and may Allah bless us all", he added.