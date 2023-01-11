2 hours ago

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, has been nominated for the Forty-Under 40 Africa Awards.

The awards scheme seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the continent’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, and community service.

The young business mogul who has received several honours and recognitions across the continent for his role in youth development and support to marginalised groups in society especially women in Zongo communities expressed gratitude for the recognition.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu’s recognition is undoubtedly deserved as he has risen up the ranks of business development to establish a conglomerate of businesses at a relatively young age.

The Founder and CEO of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies is known for numerous accolades due to his hard work and support for the needy in deprived communities across the country through the Afro-Arab Microfinance, a subsidiary of the Afro-Arab Group.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu in an interview expressed his profound gratitude to the organizers of the prestigious award.

"My first gratitude is to the almighty Allah for his blessings, I'm very delighted about the nomination and I want to use this platform to show appreciation to the organizers for recognizing my efforts and impact on the deprived communities,” he said.

He added that his vision is to make poverty a thing of the past in communities in Ghana by making sure everyone has a take on financial inclusion.

"My vision of making poverty a history in our communities in Ghana by ensuring each and everyone has a stake in the financial inclusion cake is still on course".

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu has summed up that it was an honour to be nominated among renowned business tycoons across the African Continent.