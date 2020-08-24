3 hours ago

Ambitious division two side, Cheetah FC has completed the signing of highly rated defender Abdullai Slimba from Cape Coast based division one side, Venomous Vipers FC on a three year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Abdulai was an integral part of Vipers last season playing in 12 out of 13 league matches and FA cup matches before the the league was eventually cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The 17-year old defender was spotted by Cheetah FC during a friendly game between Vipers and Accra Hearts of Oak at the Pedu park in Cape Coast last year.

Despite being sought after by some premier league clubs like Elmina Sharks, Abusua Dwarfs and King Faisal, Abdulai Slimba believes there are enormous opportunities for him at Cheetah FC.

“I decided to join Cheetah FC, though it’s a division 2 club, because of the opportunities I believe are available for young players like me,”the defender said after completing his switch.

“From afar, I have been monitoring Cheetah FC for a very long time and it has been my dream to join the club.

“We thank Allah Almighty for this day. I am enthused at how the president Mr. Yartey is managing the club and how he is working with the players.

“Christian Atsu was playing for a division one club, Feyenoord and came down to a division two side, Cheetah FC and we all saw how his career turned out. For me, recently, as a young player it is not about the level of the league you play but the level of opportunities available to you at a club whiles you develop you young career.

“All I can say for now is joining Cheetah FC is a dream come true and as a player I will work tirelessly to accomplish my purpose of joining the team.” He added.

Cheetah FC president Abdul Hayye Yartey expressed excitement for beating competing clubs to sign Slimba , a player he describes as hardworking and discipline that have good potentials.

“I have been monitoring Slimba for a while now, it started when Vipers was playing a friendly game against Hearts Oak at the Pedu park on 26th October last year.

“I watched the last 15 minutes of his performance in that game. Since then, I have been following him. He’s been consistence with his performance for Vipers throughout last season.

“We heard there were lot of clubs after his signature so we doubled up to sign him in March, but agreed to leave him to play the rest of the 2019/2020 division one league for Vipers.

“I am very happy he has agreed to be part of the Predators Family because he is a very hardworking player and very discipline as well. He has good potentials to make it to the top.”