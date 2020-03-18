1 hour ago

Ghanaian teenager Edmund Addo has touted himself as a "superstar" at Slovakian side FK Senica, aiming for the European Golden Ball award in future.

Addo is not perturbed current challenges in his career as he sees a brighter future through hard work.

Addo joined CK Senica two seasons ago from Mamprobi Mighty Cosmos, after trials at Atalanta, Parma, Bologna, Sassuole, Cremonese

The 19-year-old has been struggling with regular playing minutes at the club, featuring just 13 times in the current campaign.

However, he is hopeful of being named best player in European soon when he leaves Senica for a bigger club, which was echoed by his coach Patrik Durkáč.

"The best is coming from me. I'm not a regular player, but a superstar. I want to win the Golden Ball once," he added.

Patrik Durkáč, assistant head coach of Senica, also has no doubt that Addo can succeed in better competitions.

"He's conscientious and purposeful. My performances supported by large enough confidence, which does not interfere with me at all. Senica is certainly not the final. It has everything that once played in the most advanced leagues," said Durkác.

He was pleasantly surprised and ranked among the best players in the introduction of the spring part of the Fortuna League.

Edmund Addo is embracing former Senica star Frank Castaneda.By: TASR, Robert Fritz

Senica is going through dark times. In winter, there was an outflow of player quality, under curious circumstances, changed coaches, finding new club owners and tightening the transfer of ownership has no end, players do not receive payouts. The cabin, however, died and refused to withdraw from the fight for rescue.