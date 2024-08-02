12 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, has slammed Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame over his handling of the ambulance case involving Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Mr. Ibrahim’s comments come after the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged Dr. Forson on Tuesday, July 30, overturning the trial court’s order for him to present his defense and upholding his appeal of no case.

In response to the court’s ruling, Mr. Dame announced his intention to challenge the verdict, arguing that it undermines the fight against impunity and the rule of law.

However, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Friday, the NDC MP said the Attorney General’s action is a disgrace to the profession.

“It is disgraceful for an Attorney General to behave in this manner. He should be called ‘Attorney Coach’ rather than ‘Attorney General’ because coaching someone to implicate another is unlawful” Mr. Ibrahim fumed.

He also criticized Mr. Dame for allegedly trying to influence Richard Jakpa, the third accused to implicate Dr. Forson.

“The AG’s attempt to influence the process is shocking and unbecoming of his position. It’s clear that he has disgraced himself” he added.

Mr. Ibrahim indicated that, Godred Dame’s actions are unacceptable and detrimental to the legal profession.