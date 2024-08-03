1 hour ago

Lead Consultant for the Robert Smith Law Group, Bobby Banson, has praised the Court of Appeal judges for their recent judgment on the high-profile ambulance procurement case.

Mr Banson commended the judges for their thorough application of the law, which he believed was crucial in reaching their conclusions.

In his comments on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, August 3, Banson highlighted that the judges adhered to established case laws and statutes in reaching a decision.

He emphasised that, their extensive analysis and adherence to legal principles were evident in the judgment.

According to Mr Banson, the judges’ meticulous approach and consistent use of legal precedents contributed to the well-reasoned verdict.

He underscored that such adherence to legal standards enhances the judiciary’s credibility.

“So I think they did an extensive job and like I was saying, he (Lead judge) used the rules of grounds of appeal that I thought is only limited to civil matters to set aside or struck out the grounds of appeal. That is an interesting approach by the judge,” he stated.

On July 30, the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance procurement case.

This 2:1 ruling overturned a previous order from the trial court, which required them to open their defence.

Dr Forson and Jakpa were initially charged for allegedly causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to procure ambulances for the government of Ghana.

The Court of Appeal’s ruling set aside the trial court’s directive issued by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, which had rejected Dr Forson’s submission of no case and ordered him to present a defence.

Jakpa had similarly filed a submission of no case and had called several witnesses in his defence.

The Appeal Court’s decision now upholds Forson’s submission.

However, Attorney-General Godfred Dame has expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict and plans to appeal at the Supreme Court.