The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused the government of fabricating the ambulance case to intimidate and remove Dr Cassiel Ato Forson from Parliament.

Mr Gyamfi claimed that the government viewed Dr Forson as a significant obstacle to their controversial economic policies in Parliament.

He described the case as a witch hunt and an act of political persecution.

Mr Gyamfi argued that the charges were unfounded and served only to target political opponents rather than address any genuine wrongdoing.

In his views expressed on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, August 3, Mr Gyamfi criticized the case as baseless and lacking logical sense.

He maintained that the legal proceedings were designed to undermine Dr Forson and the NDC’s efforts.

The NDC spokesperson further accused the Akufo-Addo administration of being excessively vindictive and intolerant towards political opponents.

He suggested that the government’s actions reflect a broader pattern of attacking opposition figures.

Sammy Gyamfi strongly condemned the case, framing it as a politically charged manoeuvre rather than a legitimate legal issue.

“This case was a clear case of a political witch hunt and a clear case of persecution against a leading member of the opposition who was deemed by the government as a stumbling block to their bad decisions. They just cooked this case to intimidate him and kick him out of Parliament in the hope that there will be a by-election that they can influence with money,” he insisted.

The Court of Appeal, in a 2:1 decision on Tuesday, acquitted and discharged Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the Ambulance Case.

The ruling overturned a previous trial court order requiring Dr Ato Forson and Jakpa to present their defence.

The two were accused of causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to procure ambulances for the Government of Ghana.

Justice Alex Poku Acheampong dissented, while Justices Kweku Tawiah Ackah-Boafo and Philip Bright Mensah ruled in favour of the accused.

The Attorney General Godfred Dame has described the ruling as perverse and contrary to the substantial evidence presented by the prosecution. He argued that it undermines public accountability and the rule of law, and has vowed to appeal at the Supreme Court.