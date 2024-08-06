3 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament is calling on President Akufo-Addo to halt what it describes as a “scandalous, unconscionable, sweetheart, family-affair” ambulance spare parts deal.

At a press meeting, the Minority backed their claims with documents, noting that, Ghana is losing due to careless management.

The Minority stated that the deal, which allegedly involves the daughters and in-laws of President Akufo-Addo, included payments to companies supplying ambulances under special initiatives.

These companies allegedly lacked expertise and relied on the Ghana Ambulance Service, yet still received payments.

The Minority also alleged that, the contracted sum for spare parts exceeded the unit cost of the ambulances.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Chairman of the Assurances Committee said “the Minority is also urging the President to instruct his Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, to cease pressuring the Ministers of Health and Finance to make unlawful payments to SGAGL”.

They further called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to expedite investigations and prosecutions into this troubling scandal.