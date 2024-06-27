2 hours ago

The Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has challenged the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to swear an oath in court in the ambulance procurement trial.

Speaking to the media after Thursday’s proceedings, Mr Gyamfi accused the AG of avoiding cross-examination, which could potentially lead to perjury charges if he were to lie.

“Ask Godfred Dame when he comes out of court why he can’t swear an oath like Jakpa has, testifying to these issues. If Jakpa lies under oath, there would be consequences; he could go to jail for perjury,” Gyamfi stated.

He argued that “Mr Dame is reluctant to take an oath for two reasons: fear of cross-examination and the risk of being prosecuted for perjury if he lies.”

Mr Gyamfi contended that once Mr Dame swears an oath, he knows he could be cross-examined and held accountable if he lies about not meeting Jakpa or making derogatory remarks.

“He knows that when he swears an oath and lies, claiming he never met Jakpa or told him to fake a medical excuse, he can be prosecuted for perjury. That’s what he’s running away from,” Mr Gyamfi asserted.

He further accused Dame of being a coward and dared him to face cross-examination by the third accused.