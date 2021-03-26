1 hour ago

Emergency medical health workers at the Ghana Ambulance Service in the Northern Region have been robbed on the Chereponi-Yendi stretch.

The robbers blocked the road around 8:00 pm and robbed workers who had just transported a patient to the hospital.

A similar incident happened in February this year in which the driver of the ambulance was shot while transporting a pregnant woman to a health facility.

Deputy Administrative Head of the Ghana Ambulance Service, Adbul Adam Latif, told JoyNews that the team was transporting a patient who had been discharged from the Tamale Teaching Hospital to his residence.

“Everything was arranged and the ambulance took off with three crew on board, the patient and his relatives,” he said.

He added that while returning from the residence, they came upon a blockade on the Chereponi road. The driver attempted to turn around only to see a gunman in front of the car who ordered them to stop.

Other robbers are said to have emerged from the bush nearby and attacked the workers.

They are said to have sexually assaulted a female on board the ambulance before injuring the ambulance driver. They then ordered them to lie down and proceeded to take their money, including what was allocated for fuel.

Giving further details, he said “the robbers even had guns and cutlasses and pointed them at them. They were told that if they don’t release those items, they will kill them.”

He further expressed concern over the safety of the ambulance personnel, adding that the service is still in talks with government to provide security for their safety.

Meanwhile, workers have been advised not to go on night journeys for safety reasons.

The victims are currently recovering from the trauma of the incident, while those who sustained injuries are receiving treatment.