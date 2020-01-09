1 hour ago

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has criticized communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are backing some comments made by Hawa Koomson in 2019.

The Minister for Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson, while she was being interviewed about the delay in the distribution of ambulances on Neat FM, said the assertion that failure to deliver the ambulances to the constituencies could increase the deaths of unfortunate Ghanaians, is neither here nor there, since “people started dying a long time ago.”

This comment was widely condemned as some critics described it as 'insensitive'.

Sammy Gyamfi who was speaking on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' programme, Wednesday, said: "The punishment for those of you supporting the Minister will even be worse than the Minister herself because I know NPP communicators condemning this . . . but you are supporting her instead of condemning; meanwhile, people are dying".

According to him, "you cannot toil with people’s lives . . . This is not like Christmas . . . these are emergencies. An ambulance can save a life today . . . even NPP members listening to us know we are telling you (government) the truth but you are blinded by power and so you don’t care about the ordinary Ghanaian. Come 2020 you will be held accountable."