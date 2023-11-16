AMD's Threadripper Pro 7995WX Shatters Records: A World Record in Processing Power Unleashed
Witness AMD's Threadripper Pro 7995WX processor rewrite the performance narrative, breaking the 100k score barrier on Cinebench R23. Delve into the overclocking feat achieved by an American enthusiast, setting a new world record in processing power.
Introduction: In a seismic shift in the world of processors, AMD's Threadripper Pro 7995WX has etched its name in the annals of computing history. Surpassing conventional boundaries, this powerhouse processor, armed with a staggering 96 cores, has shattered performance records, breaking the elusive 100k score barrier on Cinebench R23. Join us as we unravel the details of this groundbreaking achievement, exploring the overclocking prowess that propelled the Threadripper Pro to set an unprecedented world record.
1. Threadripper Pro 7995WX: Redefining Processing Power
Unmatched Core Count and Memory Support:
AMD's Threadripper Pro 7995WX, with its formidable 96 cores and robust memory support, stands as a testament to the relentless pursuit of processing excellence. Crafted to reign supreme among desktop processors, this marvel has rewritten the rules of performance with its ability to effortlessly break the 100k score barrier on Cinebench R23.
An Overclocking Marvel:
While the Threadripper Pro is a force to be reckoned with at its standard operating frequencies, the true spectacle unfolded when an American overclocker, known as SAMPSON, took the reins. Pushing all 96 Zen 4 cores to a remarkable 4.8GHz, the processor not only defied expectations but also showcased its overclocking prowess in a feat that is nothing short of extraordinary.
