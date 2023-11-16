AMD's Threadripper Pro 7995WX Shatters Records: A World Record in Processing Power Unleashed

2 hours ago

Witness AMD's Threadripper Pro 7995WX processor rewrite the performance narrative, breaking the 100k score barrier on Cinebench R23. Delve into the overclocking feat achieved by an American enthusiast, setting a new world record in processing power.

Introduction: In a seismic shift in the world of processors, AMD's Threadripper Pro 7995WX has etched its name in the annals of computing history. Surpassing conventional boundaries, this powerhouse processor, armed with a staggering 96 cores, has shattered performance records, breaking the elusive 100k score barrier on Cinebench R23. Join us as we unravel the details of this groundbreaking achievement, exploring the overclocking prowess that propelled the Threadripper Pro to set an unprecedented world record.

1. Threadripper Pro 7995WX: Redefining Processing Power

Unmatched Core Count and Memory Support:

An Overclocking Marvel:

2. SAMPSON's Overclocking Triumph: Unleashing the Beast A Symphony of Cores at 4.8GHz:

Armed with an Asus Pro WS RTX50-Sage Wi-Fi motherboard, SAMPSON orchestrated a symphony of power, overclocking the Threadripper Pro to an awe-inspiring 4.8GHz. This feat, however, came at a cost, as the processor voraciously consumed 1000W of energy, pushing the boundaries of what a conventional workstation can accommodate due to substantial cooling requirements. A Remarkable Speed Surge:

The Threadripper Pro 7995WX, typically operating at 2.5GHz with a single core reaching 5.1GHz, witnessed an astonishing 92 percent speedup as all 96 cores surged to 4.8GHz. This speed surge marked a momentous achievement, propelling the processor to set multiple records in different iterations of Cinebench. 3. Setting Records on Cinebench: A World Record Unveiled Cinebench R23 – 161,259 Points:

The Threadripper Pro 7995WX left an indelible mark on Cinebench R23, amassing a staggering 161,259 points. This performance pinnacle, achieved through overclocking, solidified the processor's dominance and officially proclaimed a new world record in processing power. Cinebench R20 – 61,538 Points:

The triumph extended to Cinebench R20, where the Threadripper Pro clinched an impressive 61,538 points, reaffirming its unparalleled processing capabilities. Cinebench R15 – 23,697 Points:

In Cinebench R15, the Threadripper Pro continued its record-setting spree, notching an astounding 23,697 points and further cementing its status as a processing powerhouse. In conclusion, AMD's Threadripper Pro 7995WX emerges as a trailblazer, redefining the benchmarks of processing power. The overclocking feat achieved by SAMPSON propels this processor into the realm of legend, setting a new world record in performance. As computing enthusiasts marvel at the speed surge and benchmark dominance, the Threadripper Pro stands as a testament to AMD's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the world of processors.

AMD's Threadripper Pro 7995WX, with its formidable 96 cores and robust memory support, stands as a testament to the relentless pursuit of processing excellence. Crafted to reign supreme among desktop processors, this marvel has rewritten the rules of performance with its ability to effortlessly break the 100k score barrier on Cinebench R23.While the Threadripper Pro is a force to be reckoned with at its standard operating frequencies, the true spectacle unfolded when an American overclocker, known as SAMPSON, took the reins. Pushing all 96 Zen 4 cores to a remarkable 4.8GHz, the processor not only defied expectations but also showcased its overclocking prowess in a feat that is nothing short of extraordinary.