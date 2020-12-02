2 hours ago

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a ranking Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to consider amending their candidate, John Dramani Mahama not manifesto.

The NDC on Tuesday, December 1 announced an amendment to their manifesto and has since promised free tertiary education when elected into power.

But reacting to the swift change, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a post on social media said that the NDC should rather consider amending their candidate for the impending election.

He said, “I hear the NDC have amended their manifesto with a few days to go. Perhaps, they should consider amending their candidate instead!”