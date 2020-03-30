51 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder will finally say his goodbyes to the Florence based club of Fiorentina after nine years at the Italian based club.

The 27 year old Ghanaian midfielder joined Fiorentina as a 19 year old from the Vicenza youth set up in the 2009/2010 football season.

But has barely played for his parent club over the last 9 seasons going on numerous loan spells at mostly lower tier clubs in the Italian league.

Fiorentina are ready to cut their losses on the Ghanaian midfielder whose current contract with La Viola will expire on June 30, 2020 and has barely played for the club over the last nine years.

The Ghanaian International is currently on loan at Kuwaiti side Al Salmiya and has gone on more than ten loan spells at lower Italian sides.

He has been on loan at Modena, Arezzo, Catania,Perugia, Brescia, Mantova,Vicenza.