3 hours ago

Netherlands second-tier outfit, FC Dordrecht have terminated the loan deal of Ghanaian starlet Aminu Mohammed after just two months.

According to the club, the Manchester City attacker did not meet their expectation hence the reason for the termination of the deal.

The former Ghana youth international was sent out to the Eerste Divisie side at the end of August to gain first team experience but had to wait for a month to join them due to paperworks.

He has since made the FC Dordrectch's match day squad just once in the home game against Helmond Sport.

Head coach of the club Claudio Braga confirmed Aminu’s departure after his side’s 1-1 draw with TOP Oss.

”In the end, Aminu turned out not to be the sort of player we were looking for,” the coach said.

“Then it was not good for us to continue together’’, Braga added.

The teenager has since returned to his mother club Manchester City in England but is expected to go on another loan spell in the summer.