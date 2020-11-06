2 hours ago

CID says the impounded ammunition by Customs has turned out to be gas pistols

The Director of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) COP Ken Yeboah has revealed that the ammunition that was impounded by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has turned out to be gas pistols.

This was after a close examination of the weapons, he said.

The Customs Division of the GRA impounded the consignment on Friday, October 9 and said they contained pistols that have been illegally imported from Turkey.

The ammunitions were concealed in the consignment of personal effects. They belong to one Felix Wallace, who was subsequently arrested by the marine police.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, November 5, COP Ken Yeboah said “Investigation is still ongoing on the 436 pistols that were intercepted at Tema port. Initially, six persons were arrested but at the moment we are holding on to one person.

“We have examined the weapons and they are gas pistols,” he stated.