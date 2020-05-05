2 hours ago

Ghanaian international, Amos Frimpong has made an appeal to the government of Ghana to temporarily open the country’s borders for citizens stuck outside the country to return home.

The President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo via an Executive Instrument, ordered the closure of the country’s boarders on March 22, 2020, with only goods and cargo careers permitted into the country.

The closure of the borders forms part of steps taken by the government to stop the import of new cases of the global Covid-19 pandemic and to ultimately stop the spread of the disease in Ghana.

That has left a lot of Ghanaian Abroad stranded and looking for a way back into the country.

Former Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong who currently plies his trade with AS Kaloum Stars in Guinea is one many Ghanaians abroad affected by the decision as he is stuck in a foreign country amid the pandemic.

And speaking from Guinea in a radio interview, the former Black Stars B defender called on Ghana's President to open the boarders temporarily to allow it's citizens return home.

“I will appeal to Nana [Akuffo Addo] to allow those of us who wish to come home to come’’, Frimpong told Asempa FM in Accra.

‘‘At least we can be tested or Quarantined for the 14 day period. If he lifts the ban on travel, many Ghanaians will be able to return home”- the 28 year old told added.