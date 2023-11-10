4 hours ago

Nana Joe Adarkwa, the head coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, remains optimistic despite their 3-0 defeat to AS Mande on Thursday night in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Adarkwa expressed confidence in his team's ability to bounce back and secure qualification in their last match.

"We lost, but I will continue to talk to them to get back on track and give our best in the last match to qualify. We did not underestimate our opponent. Our opponent came determined and deserves the victory. That's football. The only important thing for me is to talk to them and change things," Adarkwa stated.

Ampem Darkoa started their campaign with a 2-1 comeback win against defending champions AS FAR but faced a setback in their second game.

Despite the defeat, Adarkwa is focused on motivating his team for the upcoming crucial match against Huracanes of Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, 12th November 2023.