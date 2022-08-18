1 hour ago

Ghanaian champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC have wrapped up camping at the GFA Technical Center at Prampram ahead of the WAFU Zone B CAF Women’s Champion League qualifiers in Ivory Coast.

The team pitched camp at the GFA Technical Center to finalize their preparations while engaging in some friendly matches along the way.

During their time at Prmpram - President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Nana Fosu Gyeabour II and other GFA officials met them to discuss issues of mutual benefits including logistical and other support provided to the club ahead of the campaign.

The GFA is providing the same level of support that was granted to Hasaacas Ladies FC during their participation in the tournament.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC left the Technical Center in the early hours of Wednesday, August 17, 2022 for Techiman, the teams’ home base to complete final planning before bidding farewell to the home based supporters.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC will depart Techiman to Yamoussoukro Thursday afternoon and arrive in the evening in accordance with the set date of arrival by the WAFU B Secretariat.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC are the second team to represent Ghana at this level and will be competing in Group B along side Union Sportive des forces Armees (Burkina Faso), Athleta FC(Togo) and Bayelsa Queens (Nigeria).