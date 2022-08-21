1 hour ago

Ghana's representatives at the WAFU Zone B Champions League qualifiers, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC defeated Burkina Faso side Union Sportive des Forces (USFA) Armees in the Group B opener on Sunday afternoon.

They inflicted a heavy 3-0 defeat on the Burkinabe side in their first match in Yamoussoukro - Ivory Coast

Ampem Darkoa Ladies started the game on the front foot and quickly broke the deadlock of the game in the 10th minute through Elizabeth Owusuaa.

The Ghanaian champions added the second goal in the 40th minute after Constance Serwaa's low cross deflected off a defender from the opponent to make it 2-0.

They wrapped up the scoreline in the 88th minute of the game as Mavis Owusu added the third goal for Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC will face Nigerian side Bayelsa Queens in their second Group B game on Wednesday.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies are in Group B alongside Union Sportive des forces Armees (Burkina Faso), Athleta FC(Togo) and Bayelsa Queens (Nigeria) with just one team set to represent West Africa at the Champions League.