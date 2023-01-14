1 hour ago

Defending Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies will open their title defence against Candy Soccer Academy in the Round of the 64 of the Women’s FA Cup. The Techiman side will host the fixture at Ohene Amayaw Park on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

There are lots of regional derbies to look ahead to in this round of the competition. Tamale Timtooni Ladies welcome PearlPia Ladies at the Utrecht Park in Tamale whiles Oforikrom Ladies have a test against Nana Afia Kobi Ampem at the Atonsu Astro Turf.

There’ll be two all-premier League clash between Berry Ladies and Faith Ladies at the Carl Reindolf Park in Dansoman as well as Kumasi Sports Academy against Ashtown Ladies in a regional derby at the Bantama Astro Turf.

Below are the full fixtures of the Round of 64 in the Women’s FA Cup.