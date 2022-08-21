1 hour ago

Former Cameroon striker and President of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto'o Fil has disclosed that winning the World Cup by an African team is not out of reach.

He says that Ghana like any other African side can lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the former Barcelona, Inter Milan star, Ghana missed it by a shot when in 2010 Asamoah Gyan's penalty kick struck the crossbar against Uruguay as they lost on penalties 5-4.

Ghana will make a fourth appearance at the World Cup after missing the last edition in Russia in 2018 but defeated Nigeria to reach Qatar.

“Ghana has the same chances of winning the World Cup like any other African team," Eto’o, who is a Qatar Legacy Ambassador told TV3.

“Every World Cup is unique. We want African teams to partake and have a good World Cup.”

“Why not? An African team can lift the World Cup. Ghana missed it by a shot,” he added.

Africa with all the players and coaches on offer has failed to make the final four of the World Cup talk of lifting the trophy.

Senegal, who will face the Netherlands, Qatar, and Ecuador in Group A, having a realistic chance of progressing to the second round.

Tunisia is in Group D with defending champions France, Denmark, and Australia or Peru, and Morocco is in Group F beside Belgium, Canada, and Croatia.

Cameroon is in Group G with Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland, while Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

No African team has ever advanced to the World Cup semi-finals. In previous tournaments, Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana all came close to making history.

Eto'o is in Ghana for a two day visit as an ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which starts in November.