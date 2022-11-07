2 hours ago

The renowned undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Amas has declared that his most recent investigation will be released on November 14.

The "Galamsey Economy" research will concentrate on the galamsey threat in the nation.

The undercover journalist asked a question about whether or not to show the video in a post on his official Facebook page.

This is beyond the fact that tickets have been printed for the premiering of the video on November 14, 2022.

“Are you ready?

“To show or not to show?

“I need answers quickly so we can decide,” he wrote.

It will be recalled that in February 2019, Anas Aremeyaw Anas released a video on galamsey activities in the country titled 'Galamsey Fraud.'

See that video below: