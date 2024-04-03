12 minutes ago

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has swiftly responded to former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi's recent allegation that he demanded a bribe of $150,000 to suppress the release of the Number 12 documentary.

Nyantakyi made the claim during an interview with Onua TV, admitting to paying $100,000 but asserting that it was insufficient to halt the documentary's publication, which exposed alleged corrupt activities.

In a statement released by Tiger Eye PI, Anas's investigative team, they expressed shock at Nyantakyi's accusation, dismissing it as naive and unfounded.

They emphasized the integrity of their investigative process, stating that internal mechanisms make it impossible for individuals to manipulate or suppress their work.

"Mr. Nyantakyi's assumption that such a priceless exposé could be shelved by simply paying a $100,000 bribe is not only shocking but also indicative of naivety," the statement read.

"Tiger Eye underscores its robust internal mechanisms, making it difficult for any individual to alter or suppress an investigation."

The statement further highlighted Nyantakyi's admission of attempting bribery, noting that his actions justified the lifetime ban imposed by FIFA for conflict of interest and bribery offenses.

The release of the Number 12 documentary led Nyantakyi to resign from all football-related positions at the GFA, CAF, and FIFA.

Despite overcoming legal challenges and having his lifetime ban rescinded, Nyantakyi is now seeking the vacant Ejisu Constituency seat following the passing of incumbent John Kumah.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: