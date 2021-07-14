2 hours ago

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has reacted to a formal complaint by the Multimedia Group Limited against the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, for threatening the life of one of its journalists, Erastus Asare Donkor.

Mr Donkor of Luv FM in Kumasi has become the subject of abuse and threats by the chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee.

His media house has been compelled to file a complaint at the Ashanti Regional Police Command to request investigations into the threat issued against their staff.

Sharing copies of that statement, Mr Anas gave it a short caption: “An attack on one journalist is an attack on all.”

In the Multimedia Group’s complaint which was dated July 13, the media house said it has taken the step to report the MP considering past events.

It cited the Ahmed Suale incident where Mr Agyapong made some statements on live TV only for the investigative journalist to be killed later.

The media company wants protection for its staff and also wants the police to investigate the threat issued on the life of their staff by the MP.