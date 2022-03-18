1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru says that his side Anderlecht can do better with their recent form after their win over Royal Antwerp last weekend.

Ashimeru has been in good form for the purple and white and last weekend assisted the goal scored by Joshua Zirkzee.

RSC Anderlecht took third place from Royal Antwerp FC after a 2-1 victory in the Lotto Park. Majeed Ashimeru , who played the entire match, gave his reaction about that match to Het Nieuwsblad .

Ashimeru stated that RSCA played a good game both offensively and defensively. "I'm happy with the team, but also with my own performance and a new assist." That assist from the Ghanaian came after 24 minutes. Then he served Joshua Zirkzee who scored the 1-0 past Jean Butez .

Ashimeru also noticed that Anderlecht won six of its last seven games. "We can certainly be even better and more efficient, but we're taking it game by game," said Ashimeru.

With three games to go, Anderlecht are third with two points more than Antwerp and five points less than the number two Club Brugge .

The team from Brussels will face another difficult game next weekend. Anderlecht are going to the Ghelamco Arena where KAA Gent is waiting.