Anderlecht's head of sports, Jesper Fredberg, has acknowledged that the club is closely monitoring the situation of Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru, who has just twelve months remaining on his contract.

Ashimeru's current deal with Anderlecht is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Due to persistent injuries, Ashimeru was limited to only six appearances in the recently concluded Belgian Jupiler Pro League season.

Across all competitions, he made 15 appearances without scoring or assisting, a stark contrast to his potential and previous performances.

In an interview on the club’s official website, Fredberg praised Ashimeru's unique qualities while also expressing concerns over his frequent absences from the field. "He has something that few players have. He plays football directly and vertically.

Unfortunately, he is out of action too often. His contract expires at the end of next season and we are looking at his situation," Fredberg stated.

Ashimeru's injuries also saw him miss out on the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ghana aims to secure positive results in these upcoming games, following a mixed start to the qualifiers with a win against Madagascar and a loss to Comoros.

As Anderlecht assesses Ashimeru's future, the club will have to weigh his undeniable talent against his injury record. Decisions made in the coming months will be crucial for both the player's career and the club's strategy moving forward.