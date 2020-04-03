1 hour ago

Despite the corona crisis, Anderlecht hopes to be able to negotiate with PSV about the permanent signing of defender Derrick Luckassen.

The defender is currently on loan from the Eindhoven club and the deal can be made permanent for over five million euros, but the Belgian top club thinks that is far too high.

But they will still go into negotiations with PSV Eindhoven to try and snap up the defender who has at times impressed this season.

Earlier it was announced that Anderlecht want to make an attempt, but that they think the five million euros is too expensive.

In the short term, there may therefore still be clarity, because the club of Michel Vlap, among others, want to enter into negotiations with PSV despite the corona crisis.

PSV may want to add some water to the wine, because Luckassen has indicated that he will under no circumstances return to his old club. Anderlecht will also have to talk to AEK Athens, because they want to take over Ognjen Vranjes from the Greek club.

It was also announced that Luckassen and teammate Philippe Sandler have returned to the Netherlands to recover from their ankle injuries.

Michel Vlap also returned to Friesland to await the consequences of the corona crisis. It is unclear whether there will still be a league game this season.

As far as Anderlecht coach Frank Vercauteren is concerned, the Jupiler Pro League will not be continued.