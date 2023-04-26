2 hours ago

Belgium giants Anderlecht are ready for a fire sale in the summer as they seek to reshape the team after finishing 11th in the Jupiler Pro League.

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru could be allowed to leave if the team receives a decent transfer fee for the player.

Anderlecht has been kicked out of the UEFA Conference league and are unlikely to be in Europe next season and need funds for a summer rebuild.

Coach Brian Riemer has already announced a major cleanup at the club after they finished 11th this season in the Belgian league.

Danish Sporting Director, Jesper Fredberg will have a busy summer because many players have to leave the club including Francis Amuzu.

Ashimeru cost Anderlecht a total of 2 million euros and, according to Transfermarkt, now has a market value of 2.8 million euros.

Anderlecht does not expect to make much profit on the central midfielder, but it should be possible to make a little profit from him.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined the Belgian giants initially on loan in January 2021 before it was made permanent after the season.

He has been linked with moves to clubs in Germany while his former Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany who now is at Burnley has also been linked.

Ashimeru played 28 matches for Anderlecht this season scoring two and providing three assist.