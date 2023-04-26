2 hours ago

Belgian club Anderlecht is in a rush to shift on some dead wood in the side as they try to trim their squad and raise funds from their sale.

Dauda Mohammed is one such player they want to get rid of quickly with clubs circling.

Anderlecht is ready to listen to offers for the talented former Asante Kotoko striker as they are primed to cut their losses.

Coach Brian Riemer has already announced a major cleanup at the club after they finished 11th this season in the Belgian league.

Danish Sporting Director, Jesper Fredberg will have a busy summer because many players have to leave the club including Dauda Mohammed.

Duada who joined Anderlecht from Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 2017 has just a season remaining on his contract.

The striker made 24 appearances across all competitions for Esbjerg scoring five goals and providing two assists in the 2019/2020 season before joining FC Cartagena in the 2020/21 season.

He is currently on loan at lower-tier Spanish side CD Tenerife where he has scored twice and provided three assists.

Dauda Mohammed is among players such as ​​Mustapha Bundu, Timon Wellenreuther, Bogdan Mikhalychenko, Mohammed Bouchouari and Antoine Colassin which Anderlecht want to get rid of.