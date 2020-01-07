2 hours ago

Ghanaian duo Francis Amuzu and Jérémy Doku could be sent on loan by their club Anderlecht as the Belgian side seek to reduce the number of players at their camp.

RSC Anderlecht has a very large core. A lot of players can visit other places this winter mercato.

The young golden roosters may of course not (yet) leave.

The team holds gold with a few youth products that are active in the A-team. “Marco Kana, Yari Verschaeren, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Jérémy Doku.

But according to former player Jan Mulda, the club must hold on to the youth.

You have to hold it. Every time Doku comes in, something happens. He does not only have to release a ball gracefully in midfield. If you have him free, you have to do something with it. In his case give a nice assist, like recently against Genk. I see too little decisive passing, but that will come when he becomes physically stronger, "Mulder told Sport / Voetbalmagazine.

In addition to Kana, Verschaeren, Lokonga and Doku, Saelemaekers and Amuzu also regularly make their appearance.