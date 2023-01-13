2 hours ago

Anderlecht forward Francis Amuzu has reportedly completed his nationality switch from Belgium to Ghana the country of his birth.

The speedster was born in Ghana's capital of Accra to Ghanaian parents but moved to the European country at a tender age.

He has played for all the underage national teams in Belgium but with this latest switch, he is eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Amuzu was handed a call-up by former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez in the Red Devil's UEFA Nations League games against Wales and the Netherlands in September 2021 but did not play a single minute.

Per 3Sports, the Ghanaian-born winger in his letter to FIFA stated that: “the motivation behind this decision is that I deem it an obligation to play for my mother country since my parents are Ghanaian.”

FIFA has reportedly granted his request and is primed for his Ghana debut in March when the 2024 AFCON qualifiers resume.

His switch has raised eyebrows as in a recent interview with a Belgium new portal, he revealed that his sporting future lies with Belgium and the sudden u-turn beggars believe.

"They [Ghana Football Association] call my agent every day, but I keep it off. Look, I was born in Ghana and when I’m there, I feel at home there because of the African atmosphere," the forward told Het Nieuwsblad.

"My sporty heart lies with Belgium. With Belgium you can go very far at such a World Cup, with Ghana there is a real chance that you will be out quickly.

"I have a career plan and we’ll see. I had hoped that I would already have more playing minutes at Anderlecht, but then I also have to show myself."

He later claimed that was not what he said in the quotes attributed to him as he sought to save face.