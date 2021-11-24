1 hour ago

Belgian born Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu has been sentenced to a 50 hour community service by a court in Belgium on Tuesday after he was found guilty of breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules to attend a private party.

The Anderlect winger was in court in Alsemberg with some 15 other persons who broke the COVID-19 quarantine rules and were arraigned before a court.

He was found guilty and was sentenced to a 50 hour community service in default he will serve two months custodial sentence in hard labour.

Het Nieuwsblad reports that during the sentence, the judge said: “These people regularly laugh at the rules about the Coronavirus. In addition, the fines make them laugh. They earn this sum just by putting on their shoes (boots)."