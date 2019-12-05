54 minutes ago

RSC Anderlecht's Ghanaian teenager Jeremy Doku has expressed his disappointment at his side's Belgian Cup defeat at home to rivals Club Brugge on Thursday night.

Anderlecht were beaten 2-0 by Brugge at the Lotto Park with goals from Ruud Vormer and Eder Balanta.

Speaking in an interview, Doku, who played 88 minutes of the encounter described the defeat at a 'Big disappointment'.

"This is a big disappointment, yes", the 17-year old told Het Nieuwsblad.

“We had a good start, knew what to do, but after that first goal it went really fast.

"Afterwards they had the ball and in the long run we couldn't get out of their pressing anymore, that was the problem", Doku added.

The Ghanaian Youngster further added the his side have not had things going their way this season.

“That Club Brugge is just better at the moment? I don't know if we can say that. But they are doing well this season", he said.

"We just keep doing our best. We are going to prepare each match as well as possible and try to win", Doku concluded

Anderlecht are currently lying 10th on the Belgium topflight log with 24 points, a whopping 20 points off Club Brugge who are leading the chart.