1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Duada Mohammed will be offloaded by Belgian giants Anderlecht as he has no future at the club.

The 24-year-old has been contracted to the Belgian giants since 2017 after joining the team from Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko.

He has struggled to nail down a spot in the starting lineup of the team and has gone on several loan spells across Europe.

Anderlecht is looking for a new club for the Ghanaian, who is entering his last year on his contract.

Dauda Moahmmed has since gone on two different loan spells at Danish side Esbjerg fB, Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem and this season FC Cartagena.

He made an impression whiles on loan at lower-tier Spanish side Cartagena as he scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists in 35 matches.

The former Asante Kotoko striker is now on the books of several Spanish La Liga top flight sides and Anderlecht is not averse to losing him.

But his former side FC Cartagena is not one of the clubs interested in signing the Ghanaian striker as they do not have the financial muscle to sign him permanently.

Dauda Mohammed has however started pre-season training with his parent club as he awaits what his future holds at the purple and white.