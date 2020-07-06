6 minutes ago

Dutch born Ghanaian defender Derick Luckassen is not heading to the country of his birth the Netherlands anytime soon as he will still be farmed out to Belgian side Anderlecht for the coming season.

Luckassen spent the whole of the 2019/2020 season with the Belgian giants playing a key role for the team before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the league.

Talks over a possible sale from PSV Eindhoven has been ongoing for the time been but the Belgian side have so far been unable to reach a fee with the Dutch side.

Anderlecht have now reached an agreement with PSV Eindhoven for a loan deal with Derick Luckassen who is adept at playing at center back and also at full back.

The Dutch born Ghanaian defender will play for the Belgian side during the 2020/2021 football season.

Luckassen made 21 appearances across all competitions for Anderlecht scoring a solitary goal for the Belgian side.