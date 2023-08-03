2 hours ago

RSC Anderlecht is preparing to finalize several outgoing transfers, and one player who could be leaving is Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu.

The club has decided to let the 23-year-old depart, and Amuzu himself is seeking a new challenge in his football career, according to voetbalnieuws.be.

Anderlecht is now aiming to secure a substantial sum from the transfer, after previously turning down a lucrative €9 million offer from OGC Nice for Amuzu just a year ago. However, that decision did not turn out as expected, as the player struggled to replicate his stellar performances during Vincent Kompany's final months as the club's coach.

During his time under Kompany's leadership, Amuzu excelled in the attacking style of play and put up impressive statistics, scoring 10 goals and providing 5 assists in 46 matches. However, his form dipped last season, coinciding with a challenging year for both the player and the club.

Despite being rewarded with a new contract and a salary rise, Amuzu's performances failed to reach the same heights he achieved under Kompany's tenure.

Now, as he seeks a new challenge, both Anderlecht and Amuzu will be looking to find the right opportunity for the player to reignite his career and return to his best form.