1 hour ago

The captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Andre Ayew, has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

He visited the revered Imam with his lovely daughter Inaya on Thursday evening, following his return to Ghana from the World Cup.

It is customary for Andre and his brothers to always visit Sheikh Sharubutu whenever they are in town to check on him and also seek his guidance and prayers.

Andre returned home early in the week after leading the Black Stars' World Cup campaign in Qatar, which ended at the group stage.

Andre Ayew endured difficult moments during the World Cup, following the death of his godson and the hospitalisation of his daughter Inaya, who collapsed when she was watching her dad in action for the Black Stars.

During the visit, the National Chief Imam expressed appreciation to his grand son for the visit and encouraged him put every difficulty behind him and look ahead for a brighter future with optimism.

Sheikh Sharubutu also prayed for Andre Ayew and his beloved daughter, Inaya.