2 hours ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is already in Abu Dhabi ahead of Ghana's pre-World Cup preparatory camping.

Ghana will officially announce its 26-man squad list for the Mundial on Monday at the MultiChoice head office in Accra.

Andre Ayew who was in Ghana after the Qatar All Stars league went on an early World Cup break was keeping fit through a personal trainer

The former Swansea City star is among 55 players that were named by the GFA and is expected to make the final 26-man squad list.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.