Swansea City missed the chance to move into second in the Championship but goal scorer Andre Ayew is content with the point as they were held by Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Bradley Dack beat Freddie Woodman from close-range to put the home side ahead.

But a fourth penalty in as many matches, scored by Andre Ayew before half-time, earned Swansea a point.

The draw sees Swansea move level with second-placed Watford on 66 points, with a game in hand, while Rovers go above Preston into 14th position.

However, the hosts will be left to reflect on a frustrating evening when they produced more than enough chances to earn all three points, even though they maintained an unbeaten run against Swansea at Ewood Park going back 50 years.

Swansea made a slow start and were grateful Dack missed his header on 11 minutes after Ben Brereton's fine cross.

Blackburn were finding space hard to come by, however, as Swansea pressed them all over the field and saw a penalty appeal turned down on 30 minutes for handball after a Connor Roberts long-throw caused panic.

Rovers then took the lead on 38 minutes with their first clear-cut chance after a decisive break as Tom Tryball found Dack who shot straight through Freddie Woodman's legs.

However, the long throw worked for Swansea on 41 minutes as Blackburn failed to clear from a crowded penalty area and Jay Fulton was fouled by Sam Gallagher.

Swans were awarded a penalty for a fourth successive game, having previously not had one in 25 Championship contests.

Ayew's penalty was straight down the middle and somewhat weak but goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski could only push the ball into his own goal.

He took to social media to indicate his contentment with the result and called upon his teammates to shift their focus to Saturday’s encounter against Luton Town.

“Hard point earned away from home ⚪️⚫️another goal ⚽️🤲🏽let’s prepare for Saturday 👊🏾we keep going! YJB🦢

