2 hours ago

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari says leaped to the defense of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew claiming that the penalty miss against Uruguay did not cause Ghana's 2-0 defeat in the 2022 FIFA World Cup last group game.

Ghana won their second game against Korea 3-2 after losing by a similar score-line against Portugal in the group opener.

Most Ghanaians had revenge on their minds as Ghana faced Uruguay in a must-win game to progress to the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup but South Americans defeated Ghana 2-0 with Ariscaeta scoring all two goals from a Luis Suarez assists.

But before the Uruguay goals, Ghana had a penalty after Uruguay goalie Rochet tripped Kudus Mohammed who was clean through on goal.

Andre Ayew tamely struck the ball into the palms of Rochet as Ghana went ahead to lose 2-0 and exit the Mundial.

“I don’t believe that because anyone can miss a penalty, so for me, the penalty did not let us down against Uruguay. In a game, you can miss a penalty and continue to win so I don’t think Ayew penalty miss let us down” he told Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM.

Asked if the morale of the team could have changed if Ayew had scored the penalty, he said, “It could be so because when you take the lead in a game it motivates the team but we just have to give everything to God”

He was part of Ghana's World Cup squad that exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stage after defeats to Portugal, and Uruguay and a win over Korea.